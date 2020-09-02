'Being Trevor Lawrence isn't easy'

The life of a college athlete--while a blessing and grand opportunity--is far from an easy one. From handling business in the classroom and weight room to team meetings and practice sessions, student-athletes have plenty on their plate.

When your name is Trevor Lawrence, that pressure becomes even more strenuous. That load has become heavier still for the 2018 National Champion, potential number one draft 2021 NFL pick, the face of college football, and driving force for the voice of student-athletes across the country.

On Monday, Clemson offense guard Matt Bockhorst opened up about the superior leadership of Lawrence and the relationship with his quarterback.

"Trevor Lawrence is a great guy to be around and not many people get to be around him every day," Bockhorst said. "He lives a pretty unique lifestyle for a college kid but the way he carries himself, given his position and all the things he's accomplished at his age, is incredible."

From his success on the field to his leadership and voice off of it, Lawrence is the epitome of the model student-athlete. As special as he is as a football player, he's even greater still as a human being and carries himself to be a winner in the game of life far after his football days are over.

"God puts certain people in certain positions because they can handle it and I think that's a perfect example," Bockhorst said. "That's not easy and there's a lot of things that come with being Trevor Lawrence that people might not realize and I think he's handled himself with an unbelievable amount of class. I feel very grateful to be around him every day and I'd block for that guy any day.

