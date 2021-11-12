Clemson Postseason Outlook: Possible Bowl Destinations for Tigers

With the College Football Playoff out of play, where could bowl-eligible Clemson be staying close to home in December.

While the Clemson Tigers have fought for and earned a spot in the College Football Playoff for the last six seasons, they won't be making it a seventh with a 6-3 record in 2021.

The team still has slim hopes in the ACC Atlantic race, but finding a way to win another conference title will only get Clemson so far in the bowl pecking order. That means the Tigers, who got bowl eligible with a 30-24 win over Louisville last Saturday, will be playing the postseason politics of a different sort.

It doesn't matter what the CFP committee thinks. Instead, it'll be a month of wondering which group of bowl representatives like you the most. The ACC bowl tie-ins and its loose hierarchy will factor into where Clemson ends up, but there are many options on the table, which makes it difficult for the fan base to plan for at this point of November.

Still, here's a look at where several bowl-projections sites have Clemson headed this week with three regular-season games left on the slate:

CBS Sports: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Florida

Sporting News: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Minnesota

ESPN: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Auburn

Yahoo! Sports: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Kentucky

USA Today: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Kentucky

Athlon Sports: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Florida

At this point, the experts really like the Tigers staying close to home and playing a team from the SEC. The Duke's Mayo Bowl is on Dec. 30 at Bank of America in Charlotte, where Clemson opened the regular season against No. 1 Georgia.

The Gator Bowl, in Jacksonville, is scheduled for Dec. 31. Potential matchups against Florida and Kentucky would have some intrigue. The Gators and Tigers have played 13 times but none since 1961. A modern-era showdown would be good for both schools. However, UF still has work to do to make any postseason competition as the Gators are 5-4. They do get FCS foe Samford this week so they should get to six wins, but remaining games against struggling Missouri and Florida State don't seem as winnable following a 40-17 loss to 5-win South Carolina.

The Wildcats (6-3), despite losing three consecutive conference games, are second in the SEC East standings, and they've got three winnable games against Vanderbilt, New Mexico State and Louisville, so they may very well play themselves into a better postseason situation that the Tigers. Those two programs have faced off in three bowl games: the 1993 Peach Bowl, 2006 and 2009 Music City Bowl. Clemson won two of the three matchups but is 5-8 all-time against Kentucky.

The Tigers, meanwhile, can play themselves up or down in the projections. The ACC could get an at-large spot in the New Year's Six's Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl, but those feel like long shots right now. At this stage, the Gator Bowl looks like Clemson's best, most realistic possibility.

