Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei Hands Out Gift to Tiger Teammates

Jason Priester All Clemson

DJ Uiagalelei, who's worked hard in the offseason to improve as a quarterback and a leader, helps Clemson Tigers "block out the noise" this season with a gift.

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been applauded by his teammates for his leadership this offseason

The No. 4 Tigers quarterback was able to hook the guys who have his back with a nice gift. Uiagalelei presented the Clemson players with headphones made by Beats by Dre, according to an Instagram post by kicker B.T. Potter. 

The headphones came with a note from Uiagalelei that read: "A gift for the journey ahead when you need to black out the noise and channel your inner DJ."

Uiagalelei will be the starting QB when the Tigers take the field against Georgia Tech on Monday at 8 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Coming off a rough 2021 campaign, Uiagalelei has impressed coaches and players with his push to improve in the offseason and be a better leader as well. 

"I think I see a totally different guy," Uiagalelei said about himself earlier this week. "I think I've gotten a lot better than the last game against Georgia Tech. Someone that's gone through it, and someone's just gotten a lot better throughout the offseason, through all the hard work, I definitely see a different quarterback."

