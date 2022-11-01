Play Like a Champion Today. Touchdown Jesus. Rudy. All parts of the tradition-rich history at Notre Dame.

For just the third time ever, the fifth-ranked Tigers (8-0, 6-0) are set to go on the road to play the Fighting Irish (5-3) in South Bend, with QB DJ Uiagalelei getting set to make his second career start in the storied venue.

"Notre Dame is a great place to play," Uiagalelei said. "I mean, probably one of the richest histories of college football. I mean, Touchdown Jesus. There is a lot of rich history. They have a movie after Notre Dame, with Rudy, and I think it's an amazing place. I think they're an amazing program."

After winning its first eight games of the season, Clemson benefitted from having a bye last weekend, giving the Tigers not only an extra week to prepare for one of its biggest games of the season, but also allowing for some extra time to do some self-scouting, and work on any areas of weakness.

"You get a lot more time to prepare for an opponent, I guess that's the biggest thing," Uiagalelei said about the bye week. "You have two weeks to really look at an opponent and get to see all they're doing."

"I think a lot of a lot of time during the bye week. you work on a lot of stuff that you feel like you need to improve on during the season. What you see so far for us, for the first eight games, just continue to keep working. And be able to get bodies healthy, people healthy, I think it's another big thing for the bye week."

Uiagalelei is coming off his worst performance of the season against Syracuse, in which he was benched early in the second half in favor of freshman Cade Klubnik. The junior went 13-of-21 for just 138 yards, throwing two untimely interceptions, while also fumbling inside the 10-yard line as the Tigers were heading in for a potential score. The fumble was scooped up and returned 90 yards for a touchdown.

It was an uncharacteristic performance from Uiagalelei, who had committed just three turnovers all season coming into the game, and a performance the veteran QB insists he quickly put behind him.

"Sunday, you go back and watch the game," Uiagalelei said. "Then after that, you just go on and move on to the next game and just worry about the present time. Worry about today and all you can do today. Just continue to put your best foot forward."

"I feel like I figured out what I did wrong. There's stuff I could work on and be able to improve on and make sure that doesn't happen again. And I feel like I've definitely moved on from that."

With the Tigers set to play in South Bend, Uiagalelei is heading back to the field in which he made his first career road start. Playing in place of Trevor Lawrence, who was out due to Covid protocol, the freshman carved up the Irish for 439 passing yards, the most ever thrown for against Notre Dame.

However, it isn't the superb performance that Uiagalelei remembers most about that game.

"I mean yeah, I played great, but the biggest thing for me was the loss," Uiagalelei said. "We had a chance to win the game. I think the biggest thing was just taking a loss against Notre Dame. So hopefully this time, the outcomes better. You just gotta be able to put our best foot forward each and every day in practice, film study, to make sure if we come out with a W out there."

While some of the luster has been taken off the upcoming matchup due to Notre Dame not living up to its lofty preseason ranking, it's still a big game, and for both teams.

The Tigers are looking to make a return trip to the College Football Playoff, and a road win over, even a down Notre Dame team, can only help to bolster its resume. The Irish are looking to continue a trend that has seen the team win five out of six after an 0-2 start, and finish the season strong. A win over a Top 5 Clemson team would certainly make a statement.

"The biggest thing is not making a game bigger than what it is," Uiagalelei said. "I mean, it's gonna be a big environment, it's gonna be a night game and all the external factors. I think at the end of the day, we gotta go out there and play football. I mean, have fun. I mean, you play with your brothers, 10 other guys on the team, including yourself that makes it 11."

"At the end of the day, it's 11 on 11. I've been playing football since I was five years old, playing tackle since I was probably eight or nine. So you can't make it bigger than what it really is. Just got to go out there and execute. Have some fun and just go play football."

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Tigers listed at -3.5 against Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, this week. The total is set at 46.5.

