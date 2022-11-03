No. 4 Clemson needed a quarterback change on Oct. 22 to rally past No. 20 Syracuse.

And when DJ Uiagalelei was benched in the second half for three turnovers, the network broadcast showed the starter on the sideline pumping up freshman backup Cade Klubnik and encouraging teammates.

"What people see on TV, him supporting Cade, him supporting us, it's all 100 percent genuine," Clemson offensive guard Walker Parks said. "It's not a show to put on to show people, 'Oh, I'm not upset by (getting benched).' I think he's one of the best dudes that I've been able to block for and I've been able to work with. I'm very proud to call him a teammate."

That moment is just one example of the mutual respect between Uiagalelei and the rest of the Tigers. Parks said the offense has built a "brotherhood" that has helped them be more consistent in 2022 than they were last.

"I think that's why we've done so well this year because you're literally playing for your brother," Parks said. "You want to see them do well."

As for Uiagalelei, Parks couldn't say enough good things about how the quarterback has handled himself and tough situations. There is no questioning their leader heading into Saturday's big game at Notre Dame.

"It's competitive depth," Parks said. "I think it's good to have, which at the same time, we're not 8-0 without DJ. We haven't beaten these teams. He's been the man since day one. This is his team. This is DJ's team. He's our quarterback.

"I don't think anybody prepares more than him. I don't think anybody deserves it more than him. He's always treated us with respect, whether last year versus Georgia when we gave up seven sacks in one game or this year we're giving him 10 seconds in the pocket. He's not treated me any differently at all. He's never disrespected me, never raised his voice at me...he's always been positive."

