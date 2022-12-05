Clemson RB Set to Enter Transfer Portal
Clemson RB Kobe Pace will enter the transfer portal.
Injury limited Pace to just eight games this season, as the junior back had just 84 rushing yards on the season. He was splitting time behind talented sophomores Will Shipley and Phil Mafah.
Pace was originally a member of the Tigers' 2020 recruiting class, and entered the season with 716 career rushing yards with six touchdowns. He also registered 17 receptions for 157 yards with a touchdown. He will leave Clemson with two more years of eligibility.
