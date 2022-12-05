Skip to main content
Clemson RB Set to Enter Transfer Portal

Jason Priester All Clemson

Clemson RB Set to Enter Transfer Portal

Clemson is set to lose RB Kobe Pace to the transfer portal.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Clemson RB Kobe Pace will enter the transfer portal.

Injury limited Pace to just eight games this season, as the junior back had just 84 rushing yards on the season. He was splitting time behind talented sophomores Will Shipley and Phil Mafah.

Pace was originally a member of the Tigers' 2020 recruiting class, and entered the season with 716 career rushing yards with six touchdowns. He also registered 17 receptions for 157 yards with a touchdown. He will leave Clemson with two more years of eligibility.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik
Play

Coaches Have No Regret Over Any Decisions Regarding Quarterback Position

Cade Klubnik entered in the first quarter after starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei led the Tigers on two consecutive three-and-outs and immediately provided a lift to an offense that had seen its share of struggles in recent weeks.

E.J. Williams

Clemson Loses WR to Transfer Portal

Clemson set to lose junior WR E.J. Williams to the transfer portal.

Cade Klubnik 3

Did Swinney Cost Clemson a Playoff Spot?

Following Clemson’s dominating win over North Carolina Saturday night, Dabo Swinney confirmed the coaching staff thought about making a change at quarterback earlier in the season.

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik
Football

Coaches Have No Regret Over Any Decisions Regarding Quarterback Position

By JP Priester
E.J. Williams
Football

Clemson Loses WR to Transfer Portal

By JP Priester
Cade Klubnik 3
Football

Did Swinney Cost Clemson a Playoff Spot?

By Will Vandervort
USATSI_9029082
Football

Swinney Excited For Return to Where It All Started...The Orange Bowl

By Zach Lentz
IMG_0069
Football

Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as Early Favorite Over Vols in Orange Bowl

By Brad Senkiw
IMG_0058
Football

What We Learned From Clemson's Easy ACC Championship Victory

By Brad Senkiw
Dabo Swinney
Football

Clemson Makes Jump In Last CFP Ranking; Comes Up Just Short

By Zach Lentz
USATSI_19559124_168387971_lowres
Football

Swinney: Uiagalelei 'Understood' Clemson Moving on with Klubnik

By Brad Senkiw