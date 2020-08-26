SI.com
Amari Rodgers: 'I'm At My Highest Level'

Travis Boland

Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers, who missed parts of fall camp and the Tigers' first scrimmage, said he feels the best he ever has after practice Tuesday.

"I definitely feel like I'm at the highest level I've ever been," Rodgers said. "I put in the most work this offseason with the time that we had. I worked my tail off to get to where I am right now."

Rodgers admitted that he was not 100 percent last season after dealing with a knee injury.

"I was good enough to play (last season), but I feel like the knee brace may have slowed me down," Rodgers said. "I can't make excuses. I was still out there doing the job for my team, but definitely feel like it's as strong as its ever been."

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has had glowing words for Rodgers during fall camp after the loss of Tee Higgins (NFL Draft) and Justyn Ross (injury).

"I got my knee back right, and have been working on my speed almost the whole break," Rodgers said. "I'm always working on my craft, I feel like I've hit a new level and ready to show off this year."

Rodgers said he knows a strong season could increase his value to potential NFL teams.

"It's definitely in my mind and has motivated me to get healthy," Rodgers said. "I have been on this grind all offseason and put in that work to be ready for my team and go out and play."

