Clemson Releases Pro Day Results

Brad Senkiw

Clemson held its annual Pro Day on Thursday for former Tigers to work out in front of NFL scouts, coaches and executives inside the team's indoor practice facility. 

Thirteen players attended the event, including Tee Higgins. The receiver who entered the NFL draft early didn't take part in the on-the-field portion of the combine last month, so he worked out Thursday for NFL representatives. 

Among the other participants was former defensive lineman Richard Yeargin, who transferred from Clemson to Boston College to play his final season of eligibility. Yeargin sat out the 2017 and 2018 seasons after suffering a neck injury in a car accident. 

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who shined at the NFL combine, was in attendance but didn't work out Friday. One of the coaches in attendance was Matt Patricia, the head coach of the Detroit Lions. They have the third pick of the NFL draft, and Simmons is expected to be a fairly early first-round selection. 

Clemson just got the event in before numerous teams began suspending travel for members of their organizations to college Pro Days because of the coronavirus concerns. 

Clemson's release notes that the NFL Scouting Combine performances by players who did not participate in Pro Day drills are included for reference. Heights are listed in four-digit format, with the first digit representing feet, the middle digits representing inches and the final digit representing eighths of an inch. 

Below are measurements, results and times for the various events. The last one is broad jump. 

Clemson Pro Day results1
Clemson Pro Day results2
ACC Suspends Athletic Events

Clemson athletics has been suspended after the league office announced that sports will come to a halt because of COVID-19 concerns.

Brad Senkiw

Coronavirus Is a Wake Up Call For Clemson, and the Sports World

Thursday the pandemic that is the Coronavirus got real for many in the world of college athletics, as conferences cancelled tournaments and spring sports were put on hold indefinitely.

Zach Lentz

Etienne's Return Won't Deter Lyn-J Dixon

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott Says Lyn-J Dixon approaching backup role with right attitude

JP-Priester

Fairey Lifts Tigers Late Over Winthrop

Clemson's offense does just enough late to produce a game-tying run in the ninth and the walk-off winner on an RBI from Chad Fairey to beat Winthrop 3-2 in 11 innings on Wednesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson WR Justyn Ross Dealing With 'Stinger Symptoms'

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross suffered an injury that's caused "stinger symptoms" this week, but it's not expected to be serious, coach Dabo Swinney said.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Shakes Off Sluggish First Half, Defeats Miami

Outscoring Miami 48-41 in the second half, the Clemson University men's basketball team began ACC Tournament play with a 69-64 victory at Greensboro Coliseum on Wednesday.

CU Athletic Communications

Taylor Swift Had It Right: Clemson Fans Need to 'Calm Down'

The basketball season is nearing a conclusion, and with the conclusion of another season without an NCAA Tournament appearance, the vultures are circling the offices of Clemson head coach Brad Brownell.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Dominates Blue Hose

The Clemson Tigers scored early and often Tuesday night, as they defeated the Presbyterian Blue Hose by a final score of 12-0 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Zach Lentz

Setting the Stage: Tigers Open ACC Tourney Play With Miami

Clemson is looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses and help its chances of an NIT bid with an ACC tournament win over Miami at noon Wednesday in Greensboro, N.C.

Brad Senkiw

Coronavirus Impact on the NCAA and Clemson

Clemson University is currently monitoring one person, believed to possibly be infected with the disease, but will any changes be made to the athletic department functions?

Zach Lentz