Clemson Releases Pro Day Results

Clemson held its annual Pro Day on Thursday for former Tigers to work out in front of NFL scouts, coaches and executives inside the team's indoor practice facility.

Thirteen players attended the event, including Tee Higgins. The receiver who entered the NFL draft early didn't take part in the on-the-field portion of the combine last month, so he worked out Thursday for NFL representatives.

Among the other participants was former defensive lineman Richard Yeargin, who transferred from Clemson to Boston College to play his final season of eligibility. Yeargin sat out the 2017 and 2018 seasons after suffering a neck injury in a car accident.

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who shined at the NFL combine, was in attendance but didn't work out Friday. One of the coaches in attendance was Matt Patricia, the head coach of the Detroit Lions. They have the third pick of the NFL draft, and Simmons is expected to be a fairly early first-round selection.

Clemson just got the event in before numerous teams began suspending travel for members of their organizations to college Pro Days because of the coronavirus concerns.

Clemson's release notes that the NFL Scouting Combine performances by players who did not participate in Pro Day drills are included for reference. Heights are listed in four-digit format, with the first digit representing feet, the middle digits representing inches and the final digit representing eighths of an inch.

Below are measurements, results and times for the various events. The last one is broad jump.