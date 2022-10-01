Clemson Roster Update: Bresee Out, Secondary Body Returns for NC State Showdown

CLEMSON, S.C. — No. 5 Clemson gets back one needed bodt in the secondary for the ACC Atlantic Division showdown with No. 10 NC State, but one of the team's top defenders is out.



Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee won't play Saturday night because of a kidney-related issue that hospitalized him earlier this week. Bresee missed Clemson's win over Louisiana Tech two weeks ago following the death of his sister, Ella.

He returned last week to play in the double-overtime victory at Wake Forest. Now, Bresee, who's recorded four tackles and two tackles for a loss in three games, faces another setback.

His absence means more playing time for Ruke Orhorhoro, Tré Williams, Payton Page and DeMonte Capehart.

Safety Andrew Mukuba was announced with the starting lineup, but cornerback Sheridan Jones did not suit up tonight.

Malcolm Greene, who plays nickel corner, will not return this week. He missed the last game as well. Defensive end Xavier Thomas was not listed on this week's depth chart and was not in the availability report Saturday evening, so he's expected to need more time to return from foot surgery.

