Clemson Roster Update: Key Defender Out for Tigers vs. Syracuse

CLEMSON, S.C. — No. 5 Clemson will be without one of its top defensive players when it takes on a formidable offense Saturday, All Clemson confirmed.

SAM/nickel linebacker Barrett Carter is out of the top-15 noon game vs. No. 14 Syracuse, which was first reported by Tiger Illustrated.

Carter is in concussion protocol.

Carter ranks third on the team in tackles with 33 and he's a big part of what the Tigers do schematically with blitzes and coverages.

Freshman Wade Woodaz is the next linebacker listed on the depth chart. Clemson uses several players in that hybrid role, including cornerback Malcolm Greene, who recently worked his way back from an injury.

Syracuse comes into the game averaging 36 points and 432.8 yards per game.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HEREDo us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_ClemsonMore on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/