Clemson Roster Update: Key Defender Out for Tigers vs. Syracuse

Jason Priester/All Clemson

No. 5 Clemson will be without one of its top defensive players when it takes on Syracuse's formidable offense Saturday, All Clemson confirmed.
SAM/nickel linebacker Barrett Carter is out of the top-15 noon game vs. No. 14 Syracuse, which was first reported by Tiger Illustrated. 

Carter is in concussion protocol. 

Carter ranks third on the team in tackles with 33 and he's a big part of what the Tigers do schematically with blitzes and coverages. 

Freshman Wade Woodaz is the next linebacker listed on the depth chart. Clemson uses several players in that hybrid role, including cornerback Malcolm Greene, who recently worked his way back from an injury. 

Syracuse comes into the game averaging 36 points and 432.8 yards per game.

