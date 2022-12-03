Skip to main content
Clemson Roster Update: No Availability Surprises for ACC Championship Game

Brad Senkiw/All Clemson

All the Clemson players listed on this week's official depth chart are on the travel roster for the game against North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No. 9 Clemson has all hands on deck in terms of expected available players in the ACC Championship Game. 

Every player listed on this week's official depth chart is listed on the travel roster and should be available. 

Safety Jalyn Phillips left last week's game against South Carolina but is expected to play tonight. 

The Tigers will be without safety R.J. Mickens for the first half. He was penalized for targeting last week in the second half and must sit out the first 30 minutes. 

Players who were already known to be out for the year include DE Xavier Thomas, S Tyler Venables, DB Malcolm Greene, LG Marcus Tate and WR Beaux Collins. 

Kickoff at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Screenshot 2022-12-03 at 6.48.14 PM

