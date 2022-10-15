Skip to main content
Clemson Roster Update: Tigers Appear Fully Healthy Headed Florida State Game

The Clemson Tigers have not been fully healthy in any game this season, could that change this week at FSU?
TALLAHASSEE, FL.– The Clemson Tiger coaching staff, the fans and the nation have waited seven weeks for the Tigers to be fully healthy and all on the field at the same time—it appears that the time has arrived.

The Tigers should see the return of Bryan Bresee, who missed the Tigers' last two games with a kidney infection, Tyler Venables and R.J. Mickens will be back after missing last week's game at Boston College. Add in Malcolm Greene, who traveled last week, but did not play, and a rejuvenated Xavier Thomas is back and looked like a bad man last week in only a handful of plays had a forced fumble and two sacks.

The Tigers also get back cornerback Sheridan Jones, who had missed multiple games with a shoulder stinger.

Here is the Tigers' travel roster:

What once began as Tigers -7.5 on Sunday quickly fell to -3.5 by Monday afternoon. By Saturday morning, it had pushed back up to FSU +4.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. 

