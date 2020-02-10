Clemson Running Back Discussion and 2021 Recruiting Needs

Clemson returns its star running back for his senior year, will bring back multiple talented backups, signed one of the nation’s top running backs, and possess good opportunities with top 2021 prospects. Things are looking good for the Tigers.

First off, bringing back Travis Etienne after he galloped for 1,614 yards, 19 touchdowns, and averaged a whopping 7.8 yards per carry as a junior was a coup. A sure-fire Heisman candidate heading into the 2020 season, Etienne brings the explosiveness to the Tigers’ offense that few can even come close to matching. He’s also valuable in the passing game.

Whether it would be pass blocking for quarterback Trevor Lawrence or catching passes, Etienne helps to make the Clemson offense a balanced attack. He racked up 37 receptions, 432 yards, four touchdowns, and a healthy 11.7 yards per reception average. Etienne was not afraid to pass block either.

For any of the younger running backs to take away carries from the future NFL running back, it will take an all-around effort. Etienne will be competing with several underclassmen, plus one very talented incoming freshman.

The Tigers bring back Lyn-J Dixon, a junior that rushed for 635 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore, averaging 6.1 yards per tote. His athleticism stands out and he could be the next great Clemson running back after Etienne leaves.

Sophomore Chez Mellusi did very well during his freshman campaign. It’s a good sign when the third string running back earned 276 yards and three scores while averaging slightly more yards per carry than Dixon, at 6.3 yards.

Even freshman Michel Dukes turned in some great plays en route to gaining 150 yards from 32 carries and finding the end zone twice, for a 4.7 yards per carry average. Then there is the heralded recruit, just to add to an already crowded Tigers backfield.

Few running backs were recruited as hard as Demarkcus Bowman. The 5-9, 190-pound talent was coveted by schools across the land, with Florida, Alabama, and Florida State just being a few of the schools that Clemson defeated for his services.

While Bowman will face stiff competition to earn carries next fall, he’s truly an elite player. Here’s a look at Bowman’s Hudl film. His talent cannot be denied.

http://www.hudl.com/v/2CSSQu

Built similarly to all of the returning Clemson running backs, Bowman does possess a few traits that few other incoming freshmen possess. First, he runs really inside. Some call it, ‘running in the trash.’ That phrase means between the tackle power running, with the ability to make split-second decisions in an effort to make linebackers and safeties miss. After making it through the initial surge would be what Bowman might be most well known for doing.

He can hit the jets.

Once Bowman reaches the linebacker level, opposing defensive backs better take the proper angle or it will be six points. Bowman ran behind a good zone blocking scheme, and he ran hard. He was not just a player always seeking a long touchdown. He knew how to finish inside runs that required him to power through talented defensive linemen and linebackers.

Will Bowman be able to compete for the no. 2 running back position? It’s possible. Regardless, the Tigers are loaded at running back for 2020 and beyond. As for 2021 recruiting, there are a couple of different ways to view it.

The Tigers already secured the commitment of Phil Mafah from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson. He’s built a little bit differently than the other Clemson running backs. A taller, more physically developed frame could lead Mafah to eventually become the hammer for short-yardage running plays. He’s already 6-1, 225-pounds. Here’s Mafah’s film via Hudl.

http://www.hudl.com/v/2Cf5vW

If nothing else, Mafah will bring a different element to the running back depth chart. He’s a power back that would have fit in well with any I-Formation team from the 1980s or 1990s. Mafah is a really good pickup, but perhaps not the only running back recruit for Clemson’s 2021 class.

Will the Tigers bring in another running back? That’s the question. While early, there does appear to be one running back that Clemson, as well as many other top programs, prefers.

During Clemson’s recent big junior day event, the running back in attendance was Will Shipley from Mattews (N.C.) Weddington. A pure athlete, much like a Etienne or Dixon, Shipley could just as easily play slot wide receiver as running back.

At 5-11, 200-pounds, he’s smooth, hits high gear at an incredible rate, breaks arm tackles, and possesses elite vision whether running inside or outside. Those traits led Shipley to be one of the nation’s most sought after targets, regardless of position.

Alabama, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson, Stanford, Florida, and Georgia represent the programs most often associated with the Charlotte-area prospect. The Tigers will certainly be competing with the nation’s best to land Shipley, and it could come down to a few particular schools.

Clemson -- Tigers are recruiting Shipley ardently, and hosted him for the recent junior day, which he did enjoy.

North Carolina State -- Both parents attended the in-state program, and Shipley knows the school well.

Notre Dame -- Already visited the Midwestern program, and will trek there again in March for yet another unofficial visit.

Ohio State -- The Buckeyes also already hosted Shipley for an unofficial visit, and continue to recruit him hard.

Could the Tigers go after a different back than Shipley? Possible, but with so much depth already on the roster, plus Mafah in the fold, it really would not be shocking if Shipley was the only other running back the Tigers go after.

If the Tigers land him, great. He will fit right into the roster and running back depth chart (plus he can play in the slot). If Clemson does not end up being Shipley’s selection, the depth chart will still be in great shape heading into 2021.

Overall, one could rank the Clemson running back depth chart no. 1 for the entire roster. It’s absolutely loaded, with more running back reinforcements on the way for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.