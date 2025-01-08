Clemson Secures Huge Transfer Commitment From Former Alabama Five-Star Recruit
The Clemson Tigers have landed another star in the transfer portal.
Former Alabama Crimson Tide five-star edge/linebacker Jeremiah Alexander has committed to Clemson according to Hayes Fawcett of On3. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Alexander attended Birmingham-area powerhouse Thompson High School and was a teammate of current Tigers star Peter Woods. Together they formed a dominant defensive line which won four consecutive Alabama 7A state championships during Alexander's time there.
He was rated by 247 composite as the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama in the class of 2022 as well as the No. 1 edge rusher in the country and a top-20 overall player.
Thus far in Tuscaloosa, things have not worked out for the former top recruit in a talented linebacker room with just eight tackles and no sacks yet in his first three seasons in college football.
Seeing him transfer was not much of a surprise, but perhaps it was a change of scenery needed for Alexander to reach the ceiling he was thought to have when terrorizing quarterbacks at the high school level.
He becomes the third portal addition for head coach Dabo Swinney, who of course, to this point, has been notoriously resistant to the utilizing the practice of bringing transfers in.
Purdue Boilermakers defensive lineman Will Heldt and Southeast Missouri State wide receiver Tristan Smith have also been added in this cycle to join a team that has a ton of returning talent already.
Perhaps Swinney's new strategy, combined with the continuity from this past year's team, will help the Tigers to take the next step back towards championship contention once again.