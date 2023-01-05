Clemson Starting Safety Will Return in 2023

Clemson safety Jalyn Phillips announced he's returning for another season with the Tigers.

Phillips was Clemson's second-leading tackler with 74 in 2022. He had one interception, three passes defended, 1.5 tackles for a loss and one fumble recovery.

Phillips gives the Tigers a player who started all 14 games. He made his announcement around the same time as cornerback Sheridan Jones, who is also coming back to Clemson for another season.

