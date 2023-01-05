Clemson Starting Safety Will Return in 2023
Clemson safety Jalyn Phillips announced he's returning for another season with the Tigers.
Phillips was Clemson's second-leading tackler with 74 in 2022. He had one interception, three passes defended, 1.5 tackles for a loss and one fumble recovery.
Phillips gives the Tigers a player who started all 14 games. He made his announcement around the same time as cornerback Sheridan Jones, who is also coming back to Clemson for another season.
Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!
Clemson Defense Felt Toriano Pride's Impact in 2022
Clemson cornerback produces on the field as a true freshman, and he could have a much larger role next season.
As He Embarks On NFL Career, KJ Henry Grateful for Crock Pot Mentality at Clemson
As he gets set to start an NFL career, DE KJ Henry is thankful for the crock pot mentality Dabo Swinney has in place at Clemson.
ICYMI: Tigers Halt Hokies 68-65 on Wednesday Night
Clemson is 4-0 in ACC play for the first time since 1997
Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE
Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:
►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson
►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson
More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/