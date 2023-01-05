Skip to main content
Clemson Starting Safety Will Return in 2023

Jason Priester

Jalyn Phillips announced Thursday that he is playing for Clemson next season.
Clemson safety Jalyn Phillips announced he's returning for another season with the Tigers

Phillips was Clemson's second-leading tackler with 74 in 2022. He had one interception, three passes defended, 1.5 tackles for a loss and one fumble recovery.

Phillips gives the Tigers a player who started all 14 games. He made his announcement around the same time as cornerback Sheridan Jones, who is also coming back to Clemson for another season. 

