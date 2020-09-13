With more than ten minutes remaining in the third quarter, Clemson has extended its lead to 34-3 over Wake Forest in Winston Salem.

Travis Etienne capped off a 6-play, 75 yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run.

With the carry, Etienne now has more than 100 yards on the night which gives him 18 career 100-yards games, a new Clemson record, breaking the one previously held by Wayne Gallman.

The Tigers senior back has now scored a touchdown either rushing or receiving in 13 straight games, pulling him one shy of the school record, held by C.J. Spiller.

This is also Etienne's third 100-yard rushing game against Wake Forest, tying a school record for most 100-yard games against a single opponent.

The senior now has a rushing touchdown in ten straight games, which is now the longest streak in school history.