SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Etienne Sets Record As Clemson Extends Lead To 34-3 Over Wake Forest

JP-Priester

With more than ten minutes remaining in the third quarter, Clemson has extended its lead to 34-3 over Wake Forest in Winston Salem. 

Travis Etienne capped off a 6-play, 75 yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run. 

With the carry, Etienne now has more than 100 yards on the night which gives him 18 career 100-yards games, a new Clemson record, breaking the one previously held by Wayne Gallman. 

The Tigers senior back has now scored a touchdown either rushing or receiving in 13 straight games, pulling him one shy of the school record, held by C.J. Spiller. 

This is also Etienne's third 100-yard rushing game against Wake Forest, tying a school record for most 100-yard games against a single opponent. 

The senior now has a rushing touchdown in ten straight games, which is now the longest streak in school history.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. Wake Forest | Game 1

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Demon Deacons here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall

Three Potential Clemson Starters Didn't Travel to Wake Forest

No. 1 Clemson will be without Justin Foster, Derion Kendrick and Mario Goodrich for the season opener against Wake Forest.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Rolls Past Wake Forest to Open 2020 Season

No. 1 Clemson got three total touchdowns from Trevor Lawrence and won its 12th consecutive game over Wake Forest with a 37-13 victory Saturday in Winston-Salem.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Dominates Wake Forest 37-13: Rapid Reactions

No. 1 Clemson went into Winston Salem on Saturday and took care of business in a dominating 37-13 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons

JP-Priester

Clemson 27 Wake Forest 0: Halftime Analysis

Clemson has utterly dominated Wake Forest and has a commanding 27-0 lead at halftime in Winston-Salem

JP-Priester

Clemson Strikes Again, Leads Wake Forest 24-0

Trevor Lawrence hooks up with tight end J.C. Chalke for a 12-yard touchdown to give Clemson a 24-0 lead

JP-Priester

Clemson Grabs Early Two Touchdown Lead Over Wake Forest

Clemson Leads Wake Forest 14-0 Late In First Quarter after Trevor Lawrence's second touchdown run

JP-Priester

Clemson Strikes First, Leads Wake Forest 7-0

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence punches it in from two yards out and the Tigers lead 7-0

JP-Priester

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence 'Planning on This Being My Last Year'

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who's graduating in December, told ESPN he'll be moving onto the NFL after the 2020 season.

Brad Senkiw

How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Clemson has won 28 of its last 35 season openers. Head Coach Dabo Swinney is 10-1 in his career in season-opening games with the only loss coming at Georgia to open the 2014 season.

Zach Lentz