Clemson WR Justyn Ross Out

The Clemson Tigers have been hit hard by the injury bug, and the numbers continue to mount with each passing week, and Saturday's 44-7 win over UConn was no different.

Justyn Ross, Xavier Thomas, Tre Williams, Taisun Phommachanh and James Skalski all left the game nursing injuries. Ross spent the second half on the sideline in a walking boot, dealing the Tigers another major blow to a wide receiver room already short on bodies.

Head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media on Sunday night to discuss his team's health as the Tigers get set for one of the season's biggest games, revealing that Ross has been dealing with an injury all season long.

"Justyn has played with a very, very small stress fracture, you know, all year long in his foot and hasn't missed a beat," Swinney said Sunday night. "Has really has done well. He kind of rolled his ankle and his other foot last week and that was kind of, you know, we had to kind of get him ready for this week, but he just planted it wrong. So it's something that he's been battling and all year long. I mean, since day one, before Georgia."

Tuesday he stated that Ross will require surgery and will be out. The surgery is scheduled for Thursday, but could be held until later if Ross feels good Wednesday.



“He just kind of planted wrong, so it’s something that he’s been battling all year long, since day one — since before Georgia,” Swinney said. “He’s been battling this and he’s really done well. He’s really not had any issues with it after he got through the first week or two.”

An emotional Swinney stated that on the play that Ross was injured, "If that's the last play (from Ross), I'm thankful."



Read more: https://www.tigernet.com/clemson-football/update/clemson-standout-receiver-to-miss-several-weeks-with-injury-surgery-likely-39101#ixzz7COntLY3j

The Tigers welcome Wake Forest to town needing a win to keep any hope of a seventh straight ACC Championship alive.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon in Death Valley and the Tigers have opened as a slight home favorite over the Demon Deacons.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!