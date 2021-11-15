Clemson Tiger Offense Needs to Get Over 'Bumps in the Road'

The Clemson Tigers understand that points are needed to win football games. In fact, the saying that, "defense wins championships" is true, but only if you score more points than the opponent.

The Tigers' offense has sputtered and stalled throughout the 2021 season. But if they are going to emerge with a win on Saturday, against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who lead the ACC in scoring offense, they understand that they will have to play better than they have in any game this season.

“We say that (the Tigers need to have their best game) every week and we are chasing that. We felt good going into this last week because we were making progress,” offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. “We just hit a little bump in the road (in last week's 44-7 win against UConn) and didn't play our best in spots with some of the guys we are counting on. But I am not going to put any more pressure on these guys. They already have a ton of stuff that they are trying to unload. The biggest thing for us is just focusing on the plan and the details and putting together our best week of practice."

Elliott understands that their best week will mean scoring points, more than likely more than they have against Power 5 opponents. But even with that knowledge, there is still a fine line that they have to be aware of.

“And yes, we are going to have to score some points but we can't press," Elliott said.

"We have to play within the system and our best players have to play well. That is going to give us a chance and we have to complement the defense and complement special teams and just be ready to do our part and do whatever it takes.”

Here is a closer look at the statistical comparison between the two teams:

