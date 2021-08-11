Clemson Tiger WR Ajou Ajou Performance Started With Off-Field Success

Sophomore wide receiver Ajou Ajou spoke to Clemson media for the first time during fall camp Tuesday after one appearance in spring practice.

Clemson—Sophomore wide receiver Ajou Ajou dealt with freshman collegiate athlete adjustments in his freshman season. Surrounded by talent Ajou has still climbed to the top of the mix by putting in work off the field.

"I'm really just getting the off-the-field stuff right, you know, just buying into school for real, because like Coach (Dabo Swinney) always talks about it, how you do anything is how you do everything," Ajou said. "Buying into school, student-athlete type stuff and really just, just like stacking my days. ... Getting in my playbook, you know, it's like I feel more comfortable. You know what I'm saying, I can play faster. You don't really have to think, so there's no second-guessing."

During the Tigers' Orange and White spring game Ajou finished in a three-way tie for most catches at six but had 19 more yards (102) than second-place Joseph Ngata at 83. who racked more than half of his total (49) on one catch.

