Clemson Tigers 2026 LB Target Speaks Out About the Program
The Clemson Tigers could not be more ready to get the 2024 college football season underway. After a couple of disappointing years, Dabo Swinney and company are looking to get back into National Championship contention this year.
Swinney has been very busy on the recruiting trail recently. He is focusing heavily on the 2026 recruiting class as he looks to secure success in the future as well.
One intriguing name to monitor in the 2026 class is linebacker Duyon Forkpa Jr., a four-star prospect hailing from Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Georgia.
Forkpa was recently offered by the Tigers back on June 17th. He received his offer from defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Wes Goodwin.
During a recent interview, Forkpa opened up about his offer and how he received it.
"“Coach Goodwin offered me halfway through the tour. We stepped onto the game field, and he told me he’d be able to see me running down the hill and onto the field and making some big plays out there. It meant a lot to me because Clemson doesn’t offer until junior year, and for me to be included in that list of people that they want, that says something.”
He also opened up about his visit and what he thinks about the program itself.
“I enjoyed it because the coaches were welcoming and the campus was very nice. What stood out to me was how much effort they put towards their academics and how Clemson has a homey environment, which makes it easier to get comfortable with the new environment you’re in and the people there.”
Standing in at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Forkpa brings an excellent skill-set to the field. He's fast, athletic, and has high football IQ.
Clemson's future defense would take a huge step forward if Swinney can get a commitment from Forkpa. He's the kind of player that can turn into a star and major leader.
All of that being said, the Tigers have a lot of competition to deal with in order to get his commitment. Among the list of schools interest in him are Florida State, Indiana, Ole Miss, and Kentucky.
Only time will tell if Clemson can bring him in to help shape the future of their defense. Right now, it's clear that he's impressed with the school and very interested.