Clemson Tigers Aggressively Pursuing 4-Star Tennessee Defensive Back
The 2024 college football season can't get here soon enough. Fans are ready to see live football back on their TV's. For Clemson Tigers fans, it's an opportunity to see the program get back on track.
Over the past couple of years, Clemson has fallen short of expectations. Dabo Swinney's team's had become accusomed to playing in the College Football Playoffs and competing for a National Championship. Those expectations are back in place for the upcoming campaign.
With a fresh group of talent coming in and players having another year of development, there is a new sense of excitement surrounding the Tigers.
While fans are excited to get the 2024 season underway, Swinney and the coaching staff are also focused on recruiting. They have put together an impressive 2025 recruiting class and are working on doing the same in 2026.
Now, a new name has been added as a target for Clemson. They are pursuing four-star Tennessee defensive back Chaston Smith.
Smith recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share that he has received an offer from the Tigers.
Hailing from McCallie High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, Smith is a highly sought after defensive back in the 2026 class. He has received offers from many top-tier schools.
Among the other offers are Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, and plenty more.
At this point in time, Ole Miss has the best odds to land his commitment, with On3 projecting them to have a 20.3 percent chance to get him.
Now that Clemson has officially offered Smith, those odds and percentages could change. The Tigers are certainly one of the best teams that has offered him.
Standing in at 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, Smith has become a fast-rising prospect in the 2026 class. Rivals has him ranked as the No. 8 cornerback in the country. Adding that kind of talent to the secondary would be a massive boost for the Tigers.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what decision Smith ends up making. Clemson has a good shot to land him, but they are facing stiff competition. We'll just have to wait and see where he wants to play his college football career.