Clemson Tigers Already A Top Suitor for In-State 2027 Wide Receiver
The Clemson Tigers have been one of the best recruiting teams in college football in recent years. With Dabo Swinney leading the way, it doesn't seem like that is going to change anytime soon.
While Clemson is still looking to add more talent to their 2025 and 2026 classes, it's never too early to begin looking ahead at 2027.
One in-state wide receiver already has massive interest in playing for the Tigers.
Nicholas Gordon, hailing from Cheraw High School, has already shown huge interest in Clemson. He has even gone so far as to say that they're one of his top schools he wants to play for in the future.
“It would mean a lot. It would be one of my top schools that I’m looking to come to.”
Even though he's a young wideout, he performed so well at the most recent camp he attended at Clemson that wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham let him work with older wide receivers.
“It was a very, very good experience,. I was in a group, and I was out dominating. So I asked coach Grisham, can I come in with his group so I can get the competition with the older kids.”
He also explained how working with the older players actually benefitted him.
“It really benefited me in my stance and my release. It helped me with breaking down and making sharp turns and cuts and really pointing the ball and tucking it in better.”
Gordon also opened up about why he likes the Clemson football program.
“The work ethic, the running of the program. Just the coaching staff, the atmosphere and everything. It’s just there.”
While the Tigers still have a lot of time to recruit Gordon, it seems that the interest is already there. He may not have an offer yet, but if he keeps developing it seems likely that he could get one.
Clemson does an amazing job of forming connections with players early on in their recruiting process. That seems to be the case with Gordon.
It will be interesting to see how he continues to develop over the next year. If he puts in the work, perhaps Swinney will come calling with an offer and Gordon can stay in-state to play his college football career.