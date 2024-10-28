Clemson Tigers Are Among the Top of the ACC in ESPN FPI
The Clemson Tigers are getting love from ESPN's Football Power Index after their bye week.
With Clemson being idle this past weekend, they slipped in the AP Top 25 Poll but still are the second-best team in the ACC according the ESPN's FPI.
Clemson has an ESPN FPI of 16.5. That score only trails the Miami Hurricanes who lead the conference with a 19.1.
A quick explanation of what FPI is from ESPN's site says, "FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily."
Clemson, while second in the ACC according to this metric, is ranked as the 13th-best team in college football. The Tigers face the Louisville Cardinals this weekend in what could be an important battle regarding the ACC standings. Louisville has an FPI of 13.3 and has the fourth-highest grade in the conference.
The Tigers started off the season a little rocky with a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Since then, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik and the Tigers have been effective in moving the football and taking care of opponents in a way that they should.
This weekend's battle with Louisville could strengthen Clemson's resume. Lousiville was a ranked team earlier this season but has dropped three games, all to respectable teams. They lost to an SMU team who is red hot in ACC play, Notre Dame, and the Miami Hurricanes. Louisville held their own in all three of their losses.
Clemson hosts the Cardinals Saturday at 7:30 on ESPN.