Clemson Tigers' Cade Klubnik Receives Brutal Ranking Among QB's
The 2024 college football season has begun and the Clemson Tigers are gearing up for their highly anticipated Week 1 matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
With that in mind, Cade Klubnik has a ton of eyes watching him. After a disappointing 2023 campaign with Clemson, Klubnik will be asked to play much better and power the Tigers to a more successful season.
During the 2023 season, Klubnik ended up completing 63 percent of his pass attempts for 2,580 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also picked up 194 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Heading into the season, Pro Football Focus has revealed their quarterback rankings across the nation. Klubnik received a rough ranking.
PFF placed him in the No. 45 slot on their list. Clearly, they aren't expecting a huge year from him.
"Klubnik will be under the microscope in year two as the Tigers’ starter. His first full season was a bit discouraging. He made some nice throws last season, especially in the intermediate range, but he also made at least one turnover-worthy play in all but one of his starts. As a result, he earned at least a 70.0 overall grade in just one game. Clemson’s offense will struggle again if Klubnik doesn’t significantly improve."
Dabo Swinney recently spoke out about the one thing that he needs Klubnik to improve. He wants to see the young quarterback cut his negative plays in half.
While Klubnik's negative plays weren't necessary turnovers, he took too many sacks. Clemson will need its quarterback to make quicker decisions with the football and play with more confidence and aggression. He needs to find ways to move the football down the field.
Clemson has put together a lot of talent around Klubnik. He has the playmakers at wide receiver to make bigger plays and move the football much more consistently.
Now, it's on Klubnik to prove that he can be a top-tier starting quarterback. There is no denying the arm talent and potential that he possesses, but he has to show it on the field.
Swinney and the coaching staff have remained confident in his ability. The national media may not believe he can have a big bounce-back season, but his coaches and teammates do.
All of that being said, the stage is set for Klubnik to come out strong and prove that he belongs.
Facing Georgia is a tough first matchup, but it's an opportunity for the young quarterback to come out and shut his critics down right off the bat. Being ranked so low on this list should just add extra motivation for him.