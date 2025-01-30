Clemson Tigers Carry Positive Outlook Ahead of 2025 Football Season
The Clemson Tigers secured their ACC championship title and earned a spot in the playoffs, restoring their place among the greats of college football. With the 2024-25 season over, head coach Dabo Swinney is now getting the recognition he deserves.
Swinney has been the acting head coach of the Tigers since 2009. Coming into the 2024-25 regular season, Swinney earned the title of Clemson's all-time winningest coach, a title well-deserved for leading the Tigers to multiple national championships.
In many ways, the Tigers experienced a turnaround season, making their way back to the College Football Playoffs. It didn't turn out how Swinney would've wanted, but their efforts against Texas in the first round opened some eyes.
Swinney was recently named No. 7 in On3's Top 10 Coaches in College Football list, setting himself and his team up for success ahead of the 2025 season. This list was crafted by On3's JD PicKell.
The hope for the future is that Swinney can leverage his star quarterback, Cade Klubnik, to elevate the Tigers and position them for success next season. Klubnik will be entering his final year, one that Clemson must capitalize on to ensure the program's success.
Swinney is ranked above LSU's Brian Kelly, Penn State's James Franklin and Tennessee's Josh Heupel, all coaches that have elevated their respective programs. Swinney surpassed them simply by advancing further toward the national title game.
His legacy with the Tigers has been a roller coaster of successful runs. Winning the 2024 ACC title marked the eighth title that Swinney helped secure for Clemson. That momentum could propel the Tigers further into the College Football Playoff next season, possibly elevating the program to new heights.
Lately, Swinney has made other appearances in the news with his recent induction into his high school's hall of fame. Pelham Athletics Hall of Fame inducted its first 20 members and included Swinney in the mix. In SI's latest coverage, Swinney shared how special Pelham is to him and his career, adding how great it is to be backed by his own community.
Swinney's career is on a rise, and Clemson football is far from being overshadowed by these other programs. If these latest rankings prove anything, it's that Clemson will continue to dominate the ACC and climb the national standings.
For Clemson's success, it will be crucial to maximize Klubnik's offensive talent in the 2025 season, building on the progress made at the end of 2024.