Clemson Tigers Coach Claims That College Football Is ‘On the Back 25% of Crazy’
The Clemson Tigers are still navigating the new era of college football and head coach Dabo Swinney is leading them well.
College football's importance of the transfer portal, NIL, and conference realignment all happening in a short window of time has made the landscape of the sport ever changing. During all of this craziness, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to all of these dramatic and radical changes slowing down.
The Clemson head coach joined ACC PM Monday night to discuss his team and what his plans were during the Tigers' upcoming bye week. He also spoke on the landscape of college football. He thinks the wild ride that has been the past few years may be settling down soon.
"There's more to come, things we've got to sort out," Swinney said. "But I think we're through the biggest portion of it."
Clemson has navigated the mirky waters fine. They haven't relied on the transfer portal and they've stayed in the same conference that they've been in since the era of conference realignment started.
"(We're) probably on the back 25% of crazy," Swinney added.
The other 25% of the craziness that Swinney is referring to could be more rules regarding NIL. This could range from players becoming employees of the schools, or the ability to implement contracts, to the revenue sharing model that seems to be inevitable for the future of college football.
Crazy, for sure. But it seems like Clemson is in a good spot to ride it out.