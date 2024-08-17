Clemson Tigers Coach Dabo Swinney Can't Contain Excitement About Freshman
The Clemson Tigers are hopeful to get their program back on track during the upcoming 2024 college football season. After a few disappointing years, Dabo Swinney clearly believes in this year's team.
Of course, there are a few keys that have to fall in favor of Clemson for them to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Cade Klubnik is the first key. He needs to step up and play the best season of his young career. The talent is there, but he has to find a way to put it on the field consistently.
Defensively, the Tigers have to step up and be one of top-five or top-10 units in the nation. Again, the talent is there for them to accomplish that goal.
Finally, the offensive weapons need to stay healthy and they need to produce.
Speaking of the offensive weapons, Clemson has a very talented freshman tight end that should see some action this year. Christian Bentancur has burst onto the scene and has already impressed the Tigers' coaching staff.
Recently, Swinney himself spoke out about the freshman. He did not hold back his excitement about the young tight end.
“I tell ya, Bentancur, man – he might be as good of a kid as we’ve ever signed at that position. I mean, that’s pretty strong praise. We’ve got a strong room.”
He continued on, opening up about how excited he is to coach the young player.
“That kid, he’s gonna be a fun one. He’s going to be a fun one to coach and watch develop. He’s just a natural player.”
Bentancur put together huge numbers during his high school career. He caught 231 passes for 3,867 yards and 51 touchdowns.
Those numbers give Clemson fans a tease of what could be coming.
Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, he has great size, elite athleticism, and a top-tier work ethic. Bentancur truly has star potential looking ahead to the future.
A freshman getting this kind of praise from Swinney is impressive. It's very clear that the Tigers feel that they have something very special in him.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what kind of role he carves out for himself as a freshman. It sure sounds like he has a decent chance of working his way onto the field.