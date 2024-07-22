Clemson Tigers Coach Dabo Swinney Reveals Key Area That Must Improve
The Clemson Tigers are entering the 2024 college football season with high expectations for themselves. After three years of falling short of expectations, Dabo Swinney has had enough.
Another great recruiting class has arrived in town and Clemson has the talent to compete. If they play to their potential, they can be a legitimate College Football Playoff contender.
Swinney has opened up and talked about one specific area that the Tigers need to improve if they're going to live up to their full potential this season. That area is the passing game.
“Obviously, our pass offense has to improve this year if we are going to get better. We have to be more explosive there. We have to improve.”
Clearly, the biggest question mark for the 2024 season is quarterback Cade Klubnik. He has failed to live up to the hype he was given when he committed to Clemson. If the Tigers are going to be a contender in 2024, Klubnik will need to have a career year.
During the 2023 season with Clemson, Klubnik ended up 63.9 percent of his pass attempts for 2,844 yards, 19 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also picked up 182 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers are not going to lead the Tigers to contention. Klubnik needs to take his game to the next level.
After a better showing from the passing game in their bowl game against Kentucky last year, Swinney believes some momentum will carry into the upcoming campaign.
“All of that in totality carried over into the off-season. So, you start over. You do not get to carry any big plays or touchdowns over, but certainly the momentum put some good wind in their sails as they went into the off-season and started to evaluate themselves from last year and what they have to do to get better.”
Right off the bat this season, Clemson will face a massive test. They are set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in their first game of the season.
If Klubnik can take a leap forward in his development and become a legitimate threat under center, the Tigers could be serious threats. On the other hand, if he doesn't, another disappointing season could be inbound for Clemson.