Clemson's Cornerbacks Have to Play Well to Beat Wake Forest

Wake Forest's receivers will be the best group Brent Venables and cornerbacks Mario Goodrich and Andrew Booth Jr. has seen this year.

Generally speaking, there are a couple of areas defenses have to do well, including winning the line of scrimmage.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and head coach Dabo Swinney both said all the right things about doing that in relation to Saturday's noon game against No. 10 Wake Forest. But there's another area of concern that will be critical if the Tigers want to come out on top: handling Wake's receivers.

"These are the best receivers that we will have played as a group all year, fundamentally and technically how they play," Swinney said. "They lead the country in pass plays of 30 or more yards. Tons of big plays through the passing game, whether it's double moves or making plays in the air. They put a lot of stress on you coverage-wise because of how they force you to play them with their scheme.

"So we have to do a great job outside (at cornerback). We have to win matchups. It's not real complicated. You got to win on the ball, simple as that."

The result really might come down to just that. The Demon Deacons possess a tall, rangy receiver in A.T. Perry, who's caught 47 passes for 918 yards and 11 touchdowns.

"He's long, explosive, has a ton of wiggle room to him," Swinney said. "A little bit of Tee Higgins to him. He's fast. Excellent ball skills. He's got great lateral ability and explosive out of his cuts. Don't see many big guys that can do that. He averages 20 yards a catch."

They also have Jaquarii Roberson, who has eight TD catches and has gone over 100 yards four times this season. Taylor Morin, Ke'Shawn Williams and Donald Stewart all have at least 20 receptions this season eight combined touchdowns. With quarterback Sam Hartman throwing them the ball, it's a hard group to stop.

Clemson will counter with a strong secondary and two cornerbacks who have had terrific seasons. Mario Goodrich, who's fifth on the team with 38 tackles, has graded among the best players at his position in the ACC and nationally. Andrew Booth Jr., who has 30 tackles but missed the last game with an injury, has worked his way into the conversation among NFL draft pundits as a first-round selection.

"They're having really good years, Mario and Andrew," Venables said.

But this game will be their biggest test. Venables said Wake will try to speed them up, get them out of their fundamentals and force their eyes in the wrong spots. If that occurs, it'll be a long day for the Tigers.

"You can't not have your corners play well at the end of this game and expect you're going to be on the right side of (winning)," Venables said. "It's going to be critical, whether you're playing Cover 2 or playing Cover 3 deep or playing quarters. They've got to play well but so does everybody else. We're going to have to play our best game of the year."