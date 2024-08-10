Clemson Tigers DB Drops Bold Take About Georgia Matchup
The Clemson Tigers are ready to get the 2024 season underway. After a few years of coming up short, Dabo Swinney and company are looking to get back into contention this year.
Right off the bat, Clemson will have a chance to shock the nation and prove that they're back. They will be taking on the Georgia Bulldogs to begin the season.
A win would put them right back on the map.
While it is going to be a very difficult matchup, the Tigers are excited for the test. They embrace the challenge of starting the season against such a strong opponent.
One player who spoke out about the matchup is cornerback Avieon Terrell.
“It is going to be a great experience. We are in my city. We are in Georgia, so it is only right that I put on a show for my crowd. I can’t wait to play. My brother is going to walk us out.”
Of course, Terrell's brother is none other than Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell. He was also a Clemson standout and has made a very big name for himself at the NFL level.
Terrell is coming off of a strong 2023 season with the Tigers. He racked up 19 total tackles to go along with an interception and four defended passes.
Putting up that kind of production as a freshman is impressive.
In order for Clemson to win against Georgia, they will need Terrell and the secondary to step up. Going up against Carson Beck, who is arguably the best quarterback in the nation, will be no easy task.
Offensively, the Tigers are going to need Cade Klubnik to come out firing. He is the biggest question mark about the 2024 season. If Klubnik can take his game to a higher level, Clemson might just have a shot at competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
All of that being said, Terrell's opinion is one that most of the players on the roster have. They're all excited to have a chance to prove themselves in Week 1.
It will be very interesting to see how the Tigers look. Even if they don't win, competing hard and making a game out of it would prove that they're going to be a major threat this season.