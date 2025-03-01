Clemson Tigers Defensive Back Commit Assures He's Fully Onboard 2026 Class
Clemson has five commitments in their 2026 class.
They are going to need a huge spring and summer if they're going to secure one of the best groups in the country, something they have to do to be perennial contenders again.
But there is still time for the Tigers to make a huge push, so there's no need to panic, yet.
While fans might be focused on who they can get, it's also imperative Clemson holds onto the guys currently part of this class.
In the age of NIL, anything can happen.
But Shavar Young is doing what he can to calm the nerves that he could be a potential flip candidate.
"I do appreciate that others schools are coming after me," he said per Tiger Net." It shows all my hard work has paid off, but for the Tigers fans, there's nothing to worry about. I'm locked in, I've been committed since July and I've been committed for a reason.
That's a great sign.
The defensive back officially announced his commitment to Clemson on Aug. 2, 2024, making him the second-longest commit the Tigers have in the class behind quarterback Tait Reynolds.
Young is currently being pursued by the likes of Michigan, Oregon, Florida State and others.
Rated as a three-star in the 2026 class by On3's Industry Ranking, he is a prime candidate to see his stock rise in the recruiting ranking world when the spring evaluation comes to a close, and he's someone who could really be a featured part of Clemson's class when it's all said and done.
He'll be visiting the Tigers on the weekend of March 8 before coming back for an official on May 30.
"It's always good being back on campus in the home feeling," he added.