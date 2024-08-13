Clemson Tigers Defensive Back Suffers Concerning Injury During Practice
The Clemson Tigers are gearing up for their hardest game of the season in Week 1. On August 31st, they will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in one of the biggest showdowns of the early portion of the 2024 college football season.
Dabo Swinney and company are hoping to get back to being College Football Playoff contenders. A win over Georgia would be a big step in that direction.
Unfortunately, Clemson has suffered a concerning injury ahead of that Week 1 matchup.
Shelton Lewis, a sophomore cornerback on the team, went down with a lower leg injury during practice. It was reported by the Clemson Insider that Lewis was using crutches following the injury.
To this point in time, no further news has been reported about the severity of the injury. However, it certainly sounds like there is a chance that it is a serious injury.
Lewis is coming off of an impressive freshman season with the Tigers. He ended up totaling 10 tackles to go along with two interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and seven defended passes.
Clearly, he was expected to be a big-time playmaker for the Clemson defense. If the injury does end up being serious, they are suffering a huge loss. His absence will make defeating Carson Beck and the Bulldogs even more difficult.
Hopefully, good news will come out about Lewis. Even if he is forced to miss some time early in the year, the Tigers really need him back on the field at some point.
In order to make a run and get into the College Football Playoff this year, Clemson will need its defense to step up. The offense should be improved from last year, but there is no telling exactly what the unit will be able to provide. Defensively, the Tigers need to play at a high level, force turnovers, and limit opposing offenses.
Swinney and company have built a very deep all-around team. If Lewis is indeed out for an extended period of time, the team will simply need another player to step up.
Right off the bat, Clemson will have an opportunity to prove what they're capable of this year. Beating Georgia would give them a very solid shot at making a run to the playoff.
Make sure to stay tuned to this situation. As soon as an update is given on Lewis, we'll have an update for you.