Clemson Tigers Drop in Latest AP Poll After Embarrassing Opening Game
Clemson entered the season as the No. 14 ranked team in the AP Poll.
After getting dismantled against Georgia, the Tigers likely knew they'd drop a bit, and that's exactly what happened.
Clemson is now ranked No. 25 in the latest AP Poll.
There have been plenty of doubters over the past year, and their 34-3 loss against the Bulldogs didn't help that. Many have called for changes, as it's clear what they're doing isn't working in the modern landscape of college football.
While it's disappointing to drop in the rankings, Clemson's current ranking doesn't mean a ton.
If they win the ACC, they'll get an automatic bid into the College Football Playoff.
After their showing on Saturday, it's tough to have much trust in them doing that, however, the ACC, outside of Miami, doesn't look to be a strong conference.
Florida State, ranked No. 10 entering the year, is now 0-2. On paper, that's the best team Clemson will face in conference play, giving them an opportunity to win every game they have from here on out.
If they finished with one regular season loss and a loss in the ACC Championship Game, they should be in a decent position to make the CFP.
Right now, Clemson's eyes shouldn't be set on that.
There's a ton they need to work on before they can start thinking about games in December.
They have an excellent opportunity to bounce back on Saturday against an above-average App State team. If they respond over the next few weeks, they'll be right back in the top 15.