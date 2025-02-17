Clemson Tigers Facing Uphill Battle for Top 10 Linebacker in 2026 Class
The Clemson Tigers know they have to yield better results on the recruiting trail.
While Dabo Swinney has become a bit more open to taking transfers, having accepted players in the portal for the first time in his coaching tenure this offseason, they still don't overtly use that to augment their roster, meaning they are reliant on the high school talent they bring in each cycle.
And because Clemson has not secured premier recruiting classes in recent years like they have in the past, they have started to slip from perennial national championship contenders to no longer dominating the ACC.
The Tigers are looking to change that in the 2026 class, and landing four-star linebacker Cincere Johnson would go a long way to help that.
Clemson has been no stranger to earning commitments from top players at that position around the country, evident by Barrett Carter, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Sammy Brown all coming to Death Valley. They're hoping that pedigree helps them in the battle for Johnson, but right now, they're a long shot.
"The Buckeyes and Crimson Tide continue to set the pace in this recruitment," Steve Wiltfong of On3 wrote.
It's not surprising that Ohio State would be a leader in his recruitment.
Johnson, the 120th-ranked player in the 2026 class and No. 8 linebacker per On3's Industry Rankings, is an Ohio native.
Because of that, he's taken eight confirmed trips to see the Buckeyes, dwarfing the second-most visits he's had to Notre Dame.
The good news is Clemson is getting a visit with Johnson.
Wiltfong reported that March 8 will be the weekend the coveted linebacker is on campus to see the Tigers, and hopefully coming off that trip, it allows them to secure an official visit during the late spring or early summer.