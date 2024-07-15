Clemson Tigers Fall in New 2025 Recruiting Rankings
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers have been one of the best teams in the recruiting rankings for years. He has stayed away from the transfer portal and has instead continued focusing on securing and developing young talent from within.
Over the past few years, Clemson has fallen short of expectations. They have struggled to be contenders, which had become expected from them.
Heading into the 2024 college football season, the Tigers are looking to get back into the College Football Playoff. They have a ton of good young talent and a lot of players expected to have a breakout year.
With that being said, Swinney and the coaching staff are still trying to add talent to their 2025 recruiting class. Unfortunately, they suffered some bad news recently.
In the recently released ESPN recruiting rankings, Clemson dropped a spot. They moved from No. 10 in the nation to No. 11.
As of right now, the Tigers have seven ESPN 300 commitments. Their top offensive commitment is viewed as running back Gideon Davidson. Defensively, they were able to land star safety Tae Harris.
Being able to land in the top-15 is always a good sign. However, Clemson is gunning for a top 10 ranking.
They have some work to do in order to get into the top 10. However, no one should ever count Swinney out when it comes to recruiting.
Right now, they have a few offers out to great talents that they're waiting to hear back from.
Among those outstanding offers are wide receiver Dillon Alfred, EDGE Bryce Davis, defensive lineman Elijah Griffin, linebacker Ty Jackson, and linebacker Logan Anderson.
Clearly, there are still plenty of ways for Clemson to end up improving their 2025 recruiting class. They just have to hope for some favorable decision.
Hopefully, the 2024 college football season will see the Tigers find success. Getting back to winning big will help Swinney lure better talent to Clemson.
Expect to see the Tigers get even more aggressive on the recruiting trail for 2025 and 2026. Swinney is done with falling short of his own expectations and adding more talent will be needed to get back to being a yearly National Championship contender.
It will be interesting to see what the futuer holds for Clemson from a recruiting perspective.