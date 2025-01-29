Clemson Tigers Football Will Be Tested Right Away Against LSU Tigers
It has been a busy offseason for the Clemson Tigers, who will be trying to build off of what was a very successful campaign in 2024.
The Tigers bounced back nicely from a down year in 2023 with an impressive season in 2024. With standards always being high for the program, Clemson was able to win 10 games and an ACC title.
It was a step in the right direction for the program in 2024, and they will be looking to build upon that and be a true contender in 2025.
Fortunately, the Tigers will be returning a lot of key players, led by quarterback Cade Klubnik. The junior will be coming back for his senior year, and projects to be one of the top players in the country.
Eyes will certainly be on Klubnik early on in the season, with a chance to win the Heisman being very realistic. Last year, he saw a massive improvement in his game, totaling over 3,600 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, and just six interceptions.
A lot of the aspirations for the program will be relying on the offense, which, on paper, appears to be explosive heading into the next campaign.
The complete schedule for Clemson was recently announced and they will be tested right out of the gate against the LSU Tigers.
After opening up the season against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first game of the year in 2024, they will be facing another SEC foe in LSU this coming season.
Since Brian Kelly has taken over for the Tigers, they have been good, but not great.
With 29 victories in the last three years, LSU hasn’t lived up to expectations under Kelly, but they will have an interesting team on paper coming into next season, led by a great quarterback as well in Garrett Nussmeier.
The talented signal caller will also be entering his senior year like Klubnik, and this will be a battle of two Heisman hopefuls right from the jump.
Based on the statistics from last season, Clemson will have an edge in the quarterback department, but Nussmeier is a very talented player.
Coming into 2025, LSU, like Clemson, will be hoping to compete in the College Football Playoff, and both teams will likely be ranked when they face off against each other in August.
Even though it is very early in the season, this matchup could be one of the best played all year.