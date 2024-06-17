Clemson Tigers Freshman LB Draws Comparison To NFL Defender
When the Clemson Tigers received the commitment of linebacker Sammy Brown, they felt they were getting a future star.
Brown, a five-star piece of the incoming 2024 recruiting class, was a highly sought after recruit. He opted to take his talents to Clemson and become a huge part of rebuilding the defense back to an elite level.
Standing in at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Brown combines elite athleticism to go along with hard-hitting playmaking skills. He's going to wreak havoc on opposing offenses every time he's on the field.
On3 has provided a big-time comparison for Brown. They believe that he compares well to 2023 Denver Broncos draft pick Drew Sanders.
"Sammy Brown's high-end athleticism, ability as a two way playmaker and ability to make impressive, disruptive plays from his linebacker spot reminds us of Drew Sanders."
While no one knows yet what kind of role Brown will have on the 2024 defense, he's going to be a fan favorite quickly. He has a top-notch work ethic and he wants to be great. Brown wants to become the next big Clemson linebacker to head into the NFL someday.
Dabo Swinney has always found success on the recruiting trail. He is one of the last coaches who prefers to recruit and develop talent rather than find it in the transfer portal.
Brown may very well be one of the best recruits that Swinney has ever been able to get a commitment from.
There is a concern to monitor when it comes to Brown. Throughout his high school career, he did seem to struggle at times in coverage. That is an area that will need to be worked on for him to become an all-around elite linebacker.
However, from a pure tackling perspective, he's elite. His speed should allow him to develop the rest of his game, but that is something that the Clemson coaching staff will need to work on.
Expect to see Brown earn a role immediately with the Tigers. He may not be a starter this year, but he should see some playing time.
Clemson fans should get excited to see this kid on the field in 2024.