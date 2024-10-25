Clemson Tigers Get Incredible Draw in Latest Bowl Projections
The Clemson Tigers are in a great spot heading into the bye week.
After a week one loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, there was some concern about how Dabo Swinney and his Tigers would repsond. Since that game, they have shown that they are one of the best teams in the ACC and perhaps a top 12 team in college football.
In Bleacher Report's latest bowl projections entering week nine of the season, they see the Tigers not only as a College Football Playoff team but a top-four seed, giving them a first-round bye.
Clemson is listed as the three seed in the projections written by David Kenyon. That would give them a first-round bye and an appearance in the Peach Bowl. In this projection, the Tigers would await the winner of 11-seed Tennessee and six-seed Ohio State.
With Clemson being projected as the third overall seed in this production, it would mean that Clemson won the ACC Championship, presumably against the Miami Hurricanes. Bleacher Report lists Miami as the ninth seed in these College Football Playoff predictions.
As far as teams who may be seeing their stock drop, Bleacher Report points to the Hurricanes.
"After flirting with dropping Miami for a couple of weeks, it feels like the proper time. This offense, led by Heisman Trophy front-runner Cam Ward, is dynamic and so much fun to watch," Kenyon writes. "On the other hand, the defense is a missed-tackle machine. Miami, which is 7-0, should be good enough to make the CFP, but Clemson is the ACC's best team until proven otherwise."
The Tigers are on a bye week but will return with an important battle with the Louisville Cardinals.