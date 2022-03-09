The Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney addressed some of the players that had been either out of practice or limited due to injury following the Tiger's spring practice Wednesday evening.

"We've stayed relatively healthy, which has been good today was kind of the first time we got into a little bit of Iive work five days in, so it was good to see that. But a lot of competition, a lot of great energy, love how the staff has settled in and it's been good."

Here are the updates:

Troy Stellato: "Troy's been out since Friday and he pulled his hamstring."

Jake Briningstool: "He's got a little, a little hip pointer. Hopefully, he'll be ready to go by Friday."

Updates will be added...

Jeadyn Lucas: Lukus will practice until spring break. After that, he will be held out so he can rest. From the way Swinney was talking, it sounds like they might elect to go in and clean it up at some point in the near future.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!