Swinney Addresses Injuries Following 44-7 Win

The Clemson Tigers piled up injuries almost as fast as they piled up points in Saturday's 44-7 win over the UConn Huskies.

Prior to the game, it was announced the Tigers would be without right guard Will Putnam, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and backup safety Jayln Phillips, but the Tigers also lost wide receiver Justyn Ross, linebacker Sergio Allen, defensive end Xavier Thomas, linebacker James Skalski and backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh during the 60 minutes of action.

With regards to Ross, Swinney said, “Some type of foot injury, so we’ll know where he is tomorrow."

With regards to Phommachanh, Swinney added, "Tyson got banged up," he said. "I dont know how serious it is. I hope it is minor and be ready next week."

Skalski and Thomas should be "fine," according to Swinney. Swinney said they chose to hold Thomas to be cautious with his hamstring.

