Swinney Looking Forward to 'Seeing' Wake Forest

Clemson will conclude both its 2021 home slate and its 2021 regular season conference slate on Saturday when the Tigers host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Nov. 20. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium for Senior Day is scheduled for noon ET.

While head coach Dabo Swinney likes to state that, "every game is the biggest one of the season", this week's game really is the biggest one of the season a win on Saturday would keep Clemson's chances at an ACC Atlantic Division title alive. However, they will have to defeat one of the best teams they have faced in 2021, outside of the Week 1 loss to No. 1 Georgia, if they are going to keep hope alive.

"These guys (Clemson) have won five out of the last six and three in a row. I'm proud of them. We are growing and it'll pay off for us at some point," Swinney said. "I am super excited about this weekend - senior day. It's the last game of the year in Death Valley. It's hard to believe. Here we are down to our last one. I love this senior group. They have had a wonderful career. They have a chance to walk out of here undefeated at home.

"This is the most complete team we have seen outside of UGA. Wake is very experienced, a lot of confidence and cohesion. We look forward to seeing them."

Clemson won five straight ACC Atlantic Division titles from 2015-19 and then earned an ACC Championship Game berth in a divisionless season in 2020. A win would also give Clemson at least six regular season conference wins for an 11th straight year and pull the Tigers within three of the longest such streak in ACC history (Florida State, 14 from 1992-2005).

If the Tigers are going to keep their chances for a seventh-straight ACC title and win its 34th consecutive home game to extend its school record for both the longest home winning streak and longest home unbeaten streak in school history (as well as extend the nation’s longest active home winning streak), they will have to first stop an offense that is unique and deadly.

"It's definitely unique. They do what everyone else does, they just do it in slow motion," Swinney said. "It's interesting to see how people play them. You see different philosophies defensively against them. It is unique to them. We've seen a few people from time to time with a slower ride but not to the extent they do it. It creates some stress on you. The bottom line is you have to win the line of scrimmage. You can't let them operate the way they want to operate. Man, their pass game is incredible. The amount of times the ball goes down the field is incredible. This quarterback is very confident.

"This is an unbelievable, explosive offense. They're sound, physical, they're tough, they finish on plays, their quarterback is accurate and in total command. I have a lot of respect for what they do. We'll have to have a great day defensively. This is a great team. They can play with anybody."

"Their offense ... it is an unbelievable group. They have the best group of receivers we have seen all year ... period. They are outstanding. Their quarterback is like Skalski playing linebacker. He is accurate and savvy," Swinney added.

The Demon Deacons are still searching for answers on the defensive side of the ball. Currently, the Deacons rank 11th out of the league's 14 teams in total defense, allowing 440 yards a game, and 29.1 points per game.

However, Swinney does not believe that their rankings are indicative of how they have played.

"Schematically and defensively they do some similar things we have seen. They just do them very well," Swinney said. "They shut NC State's rush down. They maximize their depth. They have been able to keep some of their key guys healthy. Defensively, they make critical plays at critical times. We have seen that from them all year."