    • November 17, 2021
    Dabo Swinney Wednesday Media Availability Live Thread
    Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updates the media on a variety of topics ahead of the Tigers matchup with No. 10 Wake Forest, Saturday (noon).

    Clemson owns 68 all-time wins over Wake Forest, its second-highest victory total against any opponent (71 wins vs. South Carolina). Clemson has a 58-9-1 lead in the series since the formation of the ACC in 1953, an .860 winning percentage. 

    Including a season-opening meeting in last year’s pandemic-affected campaign, Clemson has played Wake Forest in football 69 consecutive years, as the last year the two schools did not play was 1952. With the pandemic interrupting Clemson's series against South Carolina in 2020, Clemson's 69 straight years facing Wake Forest is the longest active string of consecutive seasons against one opponent.

     Updates:

    Practice just ended and we are waiting on Swinney.

    We are still waiting on Swinney...

    Swinney on injuries: 

    Oh, not really. I mean we're still kind of where we were the other day so we're lean, lean, we could have a pretty good offensive football team, probably beaten a lot of people.

    Adds that Taisun is day-to-day.

    Says that last year with COVID was wild, but he has not experienced anything like this year. 13 years, they have been a healthy team--maybe it is just their year.

    Says Ross will have the surgery and is not sure whether he will be back for a bowl game, says he will not return and "doesn't need to"

    Dabo on facing the offensive line of WF:

    Says they are a well-oiled machine and the most cohesive group they have faced.

    Dabo on Dave Clawson compliments:

    Ask me when it's over and I'll give you an answer. 
    Says that this team has battled and he is proud of the team and his staff.

    They battle, they battle and they want to finish...we got our hands full Saturday. One thing I promise you these Tigers are going to battle.

    Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

