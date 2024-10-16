Clemson Tigers Head Coach Dabo Swinney Addressed Future Quarterback Recruiting Plans
Clemson football recruiting took a big hit when four-star quarterback Blake Herbert flipped his commitment to Notre Dame.
With Early Signing Day drawing closer, the Clemson Tigers do not have a quarterback in the 2025 class. They did not add a quarterback in the 2024 class either.
"We'll definitely, probably, take a quarterback in the 2025 class of some sort," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said according to the Greenville News. "Right now, we got (transfer) Paul Tyson as our fourth guy, so is it a Paul Tyson type of guy, or is it a high school kid? I don't know. We'll see how it all plays out."
The Tigers have two quarterbacks committed in the 2026 class. Four-star quarterback Tait Reynolds and three-star quarterback Brock Bradley are both currently committed to Clemson's future class.
If Swinney and the Tigers are looking to add a quarterback via the high school ranks this class, they'll need a big flip late in the cycle. A large factor in the future of the Clemson quarterback room will be the decision of current starter Cade Klubnik who appears to be rising up draft boards thanks to his solid play this season. Christopher Vizzina is expected to be ready for action in 2025.
Notre Dame's need to flip Herbert comes from the domino effect of their former quarterback commit Deuce Knight flipping to the Auburn Tigers two weeks ago. Herbert is the third member of Clemson's 2025 class to pull his commitment. He joins Bryce Davis and Isaiah Campbell.
Despite having just 13 total commits in the 2025 class, Clemson is ranked as the 15th class in the On3 Industry Rankings. When looking at the average player ranking, Clemson has the seventh-best class in college football.