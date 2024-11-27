Clemson Tigers Jump Five Spots to 12 in College Football Playoff Rankings
The Clemson Tigers are heading into Week 14 hoping to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
In Week 13, the Tigers were able to cruise to a victory against The Citadel Bulldogs as expected. However, they really benefitted from some of the teams ahead of them in the CFP rankings losing over the weekend.
In the rankings, Clemson came in ranked 17th heading into Week 13, but with losses for the Colorado Buffaloes, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Ole Miss Rebels, they were able to move up.
The Tigers were able to move up five spots all the way to 12th in the rankings, as the possibilty to get an at-large bid has become a reality for Clemson.
Prior to the upsets last week, it was believed that the ACC would be just a one-team conference in the CFP, but that might change now.
In the ACC, the SMU Mustangs were able to punch their ticket to the title game, and Week 14 will determine whether they will be facing Clemson or the Miami Hurricanes. Due to the tie-breaker, a win by the Hurricanes in Week 14 over the Syracuse Orange would secure their spot in the ACC Title Game.
For the Tigers, they will have the opportunity in rivalry week for a statement win against a Top-25 team in the South Carolina Gamecocks.
With this being a big matchup at this stage in the season, a win with some recency bias could help Clemson secure a spot in the CFP.
While the easiest way into the CFP would be to win the ACC Title, the possibility of making it regardless with a win over South Carolina should have the Tigers very motivated against their rival.
If they are able to come away with a win in convincing fashion, it will only help their resume to prove that they belong.