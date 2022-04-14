Clemson Tigers Land No. 4 Spot in Preseason Poll

ACC has Two Teams in the Top 10

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Though some schools have not finished their spring workouts, that has not stopped one major service from releasing its preseason top 10.

ESPN, based on its Football Power Index, has Clemson ranked No. 4 in its preseason poll, which it released on Thursday. Alabama is ranked No. 1, followed by Ohio State and then defending national champion Georgia at No.3.

Notre Dame is No. 5, followed by Texas, Michigan, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh and Auburn to round out the top 10.

ESPN's FPI (subscription) gives Clemson a 59 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff this year and an 11 percent chance to win the national championship.

The Tigers enter the 2022 season with the nation's longest active win streak at six games. However, they missed the CFP last year for the first time in seven years.

Clemson did finish the season 10-3, its 11th consecutive 10-win season. It is the third longest streak in the history of college football.

The Tigers finished 2021 ranked 14th in the final Associated Press Top 25.

Clemson returns 17 starters combined on offense and defense, led by a defensive front that is considered to be the best in college football.

The Tigers, who went 10-3 in 2021 and finished 14th in the final Associated Press Poll, are the fourth team on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022. Only reigning national champ Georgia (+200), runner-up Alabama (+200) and Ohio State (+800) are ahead of Clemson at +1000.