Tigers Must Be Ready For Another 'Problem' QB

The Clemson Tigers have faced difficult quarterbacks each of the last two weeks. First, it was Heisman candidate Kenny Pickett and last week it was Florida State's Jordan Travis.

However, after getting chewed up and spit out at Pittsburgh, the Tiger defense had their way with Travis last Saturday, as they sacked the Seminole signal-caller six times and kept him at bay the entire second half.

"Defensively, I was disappointed in the first half," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. "We had a lot of negatives - the 3rd and 13, a missed sack and off-sides on back-to-back plays. We lost containment a couple of times and down on the goal line we didn't line up right. Obviously the one 75-yard (touchdown) play, that was disappointing. But we played a tremendous, tremendous second half defensively. We shut them out, stopped the run and dominated the line of scrimmage. No. 98 (Myles Murphy) was outstanding. The fourth-and-1 was a huge stop for us, a big, big stop. Barrett Carter continues to get better.

"The six sacks was the most we have had all year and on the most difficult guy to sack. The thing I was most proud of defensively was how we finished the game. We got a big stop late to get the ball back and then the offense went back and scored. Just tremendous situational football."



The Tigers return to the field off their 30-20 win Saturday, as they travel to Louisville Saturday (7:30 pm, ACCN) for a showdown with another dangerous quarterback—Malik Cunningham.

Cunningham ended the Cardinals' loss to NC State 11-for-28 for 219 yards and a touchdown with 18 carries for 76 yards. Cunningham’s 76-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Watkins in the first quarter was his ninth career completion of at least 75 yards. No other Louisville quarterback all-time has more than three. Cunningham moved into fifth place on Louisville’s career list for yards of total offense, surpassing Dave Ragone.

"He's a good player, another problem," Swinney said. "I saw some of him last night. Seems like every week we're seeing a quarterback who can extend plays and move. He's easy to see. He's a very talented, confident, player. Another big challenge for us defensively. And Cunningham is bigger than the guy we just saw."

It appears that if the status quo remains for the remainder of the week, the Tigers will start another lineup on the offensive line this week against the Cardinals.

"I would say from that game, there's nobody that I'd say is definitely out," Swinney said. "But we've got a few that are questionable...we have some guys who are banged up and just questionable and we're working a lot of different options and coming up with all kinds of contingency plans. But most likely we'll have a different starting offensive line, but that's kinda what we do every week. I'm kinda used to it at this point. But those kids are competing their butt off. Like I said, nobody that I can say is out. But we do have a couple of guys that are questionable that we say could literally be game-time decisions."



The Tigers did get some positive news, however, as running back Kobe Pace is back at practice after missing last week's game due to COVID protocols.



"He's back," Swinney added. "He's going through his—depending on how he looks, yesterday and today doing the protocol stuff - hopefully he'll be ready to go."

