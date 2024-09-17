Clemson Tigers Newest Depth Chart Reveals Change for North Carolina State Matchup
The Clemson Tigers had a change to the depth chart when it was released prior to the week four battle with the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown was listed as a backup middle linebacker and weakside linebacker in the latest depth chart on Monday. This change comes after Kobe McCloud suffered a season-ending injury in the game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers on September 7.
Defensive lineman Peter Woods and wide receiver Tyler Brown also suffered injuries against the Mountaineers but were listed as starters in Monday's updated depth chart.
The Tigers are coming off of an open date before heading into this weekend's game against the Wolfpack. The week off could have allowed some players to settle into their roles and heal up after a physical game against App State.
"I do see it as an opportunity. I got to step up and take that role because he (went) down, so I feel this comes with great responsibility to fill his shoes," Brown said to the media when asked about the void left by the injury to McCloud.
Brown played in the season opening loss to the Georgia Bulldogs but was only seen on special teams. He's expected to serve a larger role moving forward. Against the Mountaineers, he played 38 defensive snaps and led Clemson with nine tackles. Brown was the top-rated player in Clemson's 2024 class. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney named Brown the special teams MVP against App State.
Clemson takes on North Carolina State this Saturday at Noon ET on ABC at Memorial Stadium.