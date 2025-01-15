Clemson Tigers Nolan Hauser Earns FWAA Freshman Special Teams Player of the Year
Clemson Tigers Nolan Hauser recently received monumental recognition for the books delivered by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).
The talented place kicker has officially been named FWAA Freshman Special Teams Player of the Year.
After signing with Clemson in 2024, he certainly lived up to the team's expectations.
Hauser, a freshman from North Carolina, displayed his skill on the field time and time again. However, one moment in particular shocked fans.
Hauser made Clemson history after making a 56-yard field goal as time ran out, taking home a 34-31 win over the SMU Mustangs in Dec. 2024, ultimately leading the Tigers to the CFP.
According to the Clemson Tigers website, Hauser is now the first player who has received the FWAA honor after the organization started to include special teams.
"He is the second Clemson player ever to earn Freshman Player of the Year honors of any kind from the FWAA since Trevor Lawrence won the organization's inaugural award in 2018," as stated on the site. "Clemson becomes the first school ever to produce multiple FWAA Freshman Players of the Year."
Leading up to this announcement, Hauser was named to the FWAA Freshman All-America Team.
Standing proudly beside him were three other freshmen Clemson players, including wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr., linebacker Sammy Brown, and cornerback Ashton Hampton.
"All three are part of the FWAA Freshman All-America Team presented by Doug Doering Mortgage announced yesterday. The three awards are based on regular-season performances. Hauser, Moore and Sellers will be honored during a ceremony Feb. 24 at Spurrier's Gridiron Grille in Gainesville, Fla., along with Syracuse head coach Fran Brown, who earned the FWAA's First Year Coach Award in a separate announcement today."
Hauser has clearly made his athletic presence known on the field and is expected to continue setting the bar high.