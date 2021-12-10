Report: Tony Elliott Leaves Clemson for Virginia Cavaliers

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will not only be replacing defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who left the Tigers to become the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, he will also be replacing offensive coordinator Tony Elliott—who accepted the head coach position with the Virginia Cavaliers according to Pete Thamel.

Last summer Elliott was a candidate for the head coaching position at Tennessee, and he likely has more opportunities coming. Elliott talked about last summer and what it would require for him to leave Clemson.

"it was something that I really had to sit down and think about and consider and pray about and talk to people and try to find the right confirmation," Elliott said about the opportunity at Tennesee, "at the end of the day, you know, when I put everything on the table, you know, it just wasn't the right time."

However, he always knew that he wanted to become a head coach—he was just waiting for the right opportunity.

"Bottom line, an opportunity to win, win the right way and have the full support that every above everybody that touches that touches that program," Elliott said when asked what he is looking for in future head coaching positions.

It appears that opportunity has come with the Cavaliers.

