Clemson Tigers Lock in Official Visit With 2026 Linebacker From Neighboring State
Things are heating up for Clemson on the recruiting trail.
With the dead period of the calendar coming to a close, prospects around the country have started putting together and finalizing their visit schedules, getting to see the programs who are going after them in person again or for the first time.
The Tigers need to secure a strong class.
When they were at the top of the sport, they were routinely landing blue chip talent cycle after cycle, something that hasn't been the case in recent years.
They're looking to change that in the 2026 class, and while three-star linebacker Caleb Gordon might not fit the bill as one of the elite recruits in this cycle, Clemson also has to start filling out their group sooner or later with only six commits at this current time.
Gordon, a 6-foot, 215-pounder from North Carolina, has locked in an official visit with the Tigers.
Per Anna Adams of 247Sports, Clemson is the first official visit he's going to take on the weekend of May 30. He'll then head to Liberty on June 13 and Virginia on June 19. These three schools made his top eight list, and he reportedly is working on setting things up with the others.
The Tigers could also give themselves a major advantage heading into the official visit.
Gordon will be on campus this weekend as part of the junior day event, a massive recruiting occurrence where prospects and the coaching staff get to further their relationships.
Clemson currently has zero linebackers committed in the 2026 class, so while Gordon might not be a highly-touted recruit - ranked 72nd at the position and 896th in the cycle by 247Sports Composite Rankings - he could still become an important piece to the puzzle.